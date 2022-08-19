The Active Mom Had Severe Adverse Reactions Less than 24 Hours After Her 2nd Dose of Pfizer Vaccine

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ape8ab4
06/30/2022 KATU News: The local woman, Cammy Patterson, shares her story and hopes to bring more awareness to possible side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines. She said the last 7 month have been a nightmare