I wrote this song in 1989 about a kind spirit that I spoke to in 1973. Her name was Jessica, and she eventually helped my late wife, Dorothy E Rainville (1942-2021) write a book entitled "Beyond the Death of Ira Nesbitt" during the same year. Special thanks to Jay Chubak of Canuck TV for the video backgrounds.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.