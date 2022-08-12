New Twitter Engineer ADMITS: Transactivists are GODS!! Biology Forever Altered

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Newest Twitter engineer admits, motivated by fear for his job, and the Godlike actions of trans-activists that "men can get pregnant." Trans activists have changed biology forever, and whenever I have a question about science, as long as I employed by Twitter, I darn well will be checking in with them and the left as to what our talking points are.
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