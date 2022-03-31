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NIGHT SHADOWS 03302022 -- 19 Solar Flares Heading this WAY, END TIME Dreams and Visions, Convergence and NATO, UN, WHO Rising up. Earth Changes and Babylonian Drought
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466 views • March 31, 2022
Will nuclear war begin soon, or will some sort of treaty be hammered out and cool heads prevail in this Russia-Ukraine war? Is Ukraine the real target or is something else going on as NATO pushes Russia to the brink? Israel has new wave of terror developing at the same time Iran threatens to destroy Israel. Meantime more and more people are having dreams and visions concerning END TIME EVENTS, another sign we are close to Daniel's 70th Week. Earth changes continue, erratic weather, sink holes, floods, droughts and the America/Babylon drought is still expanding and more...
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these!! Thank you!
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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