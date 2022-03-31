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NIGHT SHADOWS 03302022 -- 19 Solar Flares Heading this WAY, END TIME Dreams and Visions, Convergence and NATO, UN, WHO Rising up. Earth Changes and Babylonian Drought
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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466 views • March 31, 2022
Will nuclear war begin soon, or will some sort of treaty be hammered out and cool heads prevail in this Russia-Ukraine war? Is Ukraine the real target or is something else going on as NATO pushes Russia to the brink? Israel has new wave of terror developing at the same time Iran threatens to destroy Israel. Meantime more and more people are having dreams and visions concerning END TIME EVENTS, another sign we are close to Daniel's 70th Week. Earth changes continue, erratic weather, sink holes, floods, droughts and the America/Babylon drought is still expanding and more...

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