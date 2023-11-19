Create New Account
Kherson front | Destruction of a Polish-made self-propelled howitzer "KRAB" of the NATO Proxy Force by "Lancet"
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago

Kherson front | Destruction of a Polish-made self-propelled howitzer "KRAB" of the NATO Proxy Force by "Lancet" loitering munition with a new automatic target acquisition system

Source @R&U Videos

lancetafukrabself-propelled howitzer

