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German farmers are unable to find fertilizer. Italian farmers are facing 6x costs for drying grains. Propane is exploding in the US. As the energy crisis spill over into food production, it has immediate impacts -- but the true cost may come next season as fertilizer shortages push yields worldwide down under 50%. Against the backdrop of already strained food production and a supply chain in cascading failure, there is only one question: who gets to eat in 2022 ?
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/10/20/alert-no-energy-no-fertilizer-no-food-holodomor-2-0/
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The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
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*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
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https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
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LINKS: (see FULL SHOW NOTES above!)