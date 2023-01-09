Is Barack Obama Satans False Prophet??

Is Obama running his third administration through his scapegoat king of dementia Joe Obiden?? What does all of this have to do with the Sandy Hook debacle? Why is the frredom of speech being attacked so viciously? Satan is behind this and for a bigger purpose than one might think. This is only the first 12 or so minutes of this video. The rest is on my website www.endtheglobalreset.com I dont want to put too much bandwidth usage on Brighteon. Please support Mike Adams and the work he is doing.
