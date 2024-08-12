🌕 Explore The Surface Of the Moon! 🌕

🔍 Discover more fascinating lunar facts and how they impact our understanding of the Moon's history with Dr. Kerri Donaldson Hanna, a planetary geologist from the University of Central Florida—listen to the full episode!

Most of the volcanic activity that shaped these dark maria happened 3-4 billion years ago. ✨

🌕 Ever wondered about the Moon's surface? It’s divided into bright, cratered highlands and dark, flat seas.

