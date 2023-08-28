Create New Account
Dr Blaylock Warns of Dangers of ALL Vaccines.
oneninetyfivenationsrising
Published 17 hours ago

THE DANGERS OF VACCINES

If the Jews' Media wants to force you to have poison injected into your body under the fake Covid-19 hoax, DON'T DO IT !!!

Vaccines cause autism, dementia, birth defects and many other mental problems. Vaccines can actually sterilize you and your children, bringing about the Jews' much-anticipated and prayed-for extermination of the Caucasian Race. The Jews, the Democratic Party and the Communist Party are behind the entire Covid-19 hoax!!! Watch this 8-minute video for the truth about vaccines.

https://t.me/oneninetyfivenationsrising/5087

jew world orderall wars are bankers warun is a satanic new world government

