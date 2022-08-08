What's Up! (Preview) Social Credit System

As China acts as the beta test for a worldwide social credit system, the foundation is being laid for a way of life that most people believe could never happen in America.

Full version available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/whats-up-social-credit-system/

Like, subscribe and share!

Even better, join us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and let us add you to our alert list.

What's Up! is a new, fortnightly program of no-holds-barred discussion between John Petersen and Gregg Braden about … anything and everything. It starts with whatever is on Gregg’s mind ... and then goes wherever the conversation leads – everything from the down to earth to the way, way outer space — whatever is on John and Gregg’s minds.

You can be assured that listening in on the interaction between these two interesting thinkers is something that you won’t want to miss.