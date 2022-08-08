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What's Up! (Preview) Social Credit System
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
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22 views • August 08, 2022

As China acts as the beta test for a worldwide social credit system, the foundation is being laid for a way of life that most people believe could never happen in America.

Full version available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/whats-up-social-credit-system/

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What's Up! is a new, fortnightly program of no-holds-barred discussion between John Petersen and Gregg Braden about … anything and everything. It starts with whatever is on Gregg’s mind ... and then goes wherever the conversation leads – everything from the down to earth to the way, way outer space — whatever is on John and Gregg’s minds.

You can be assured that listening in on the interaction between these two interesting thinkers is something that you won’t want to miss.

Keywords
social engineeringsocial credituniversal basic incomecentral bank digital currency
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy