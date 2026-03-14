Hyperion_ Great Sci-Fi Books Explained

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Hi guys, welcome to another episode of "Great Sci-Fi Books Explained," where we dive into the fascinating worlds crafted by some of the best minds in science fiction. Today, we're exploring one of the most celebrated sci-fi epics of all time—Dan Simmons' Hyperion.
0:00- Intro
1:14- Chapter 1: The Pilgrims Journey
13:05- Chapter 2: The Deeper Purpose
16:28- Chapter 3: Hegemony & Homogenisation
18:53- Chapter 4: Manipulation & The TechnoCore
22:03- Chapter 5: Time & The Lord of Pain
24:47- Chapter 6: Faith & The Cruciform
27:28- Chapter 7: A Modern Sci-Fi Classic