Cultivating Grassroots Support for Health Freedom

With Paula Obeid, Founder, The Lighthouse Foundation, and Ursula Conway, President Emeritus, AZ chapter of Children’s Health Defense https://www.azmaha.com/ , TheLighthouseFoundation.com

The Texas’ Health Freedom movement just survived a lawsuit from one of their own founders. At the same time, a parental rights-supporting, South Carolina politician just threatened removal of the precious religious vaccine exemption, because he believes the measles vaccine is so safe and important for herd immunity.

The above examples demonstrate some of the issues that have been interfering with the success of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement: the lust for power as one reforms government corruption, and the fear of losing power if one aligns too closely with the Health Freedom movement.

Paula and Ursula share what they’ve learned while helping lead Arizona’s grassroots coalition that grew out of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign. They speak candidly about the challenge of working with a diverse movement full of strong personalities and deeply held individual priorities, and reflect on a familiar question for grassroots leaders: how do you honor passionate issue-focused advocates, keep people motivated, and still move forward together as one movement?

Paula Obeid leads The Lighthouse Foundation, shaping programs that uplift families and build community resilience. She is also the founder of AZ MAHA, a grassroots movement emerging from RFK Jr.’s Arizona campaign that promotes education and MAHA legislative efforts.

Ursula Conway joined the Arizona Chapter of Children’s Health Defense in 2021 during COVID and served several years as president. Ursula is now President Emeritus and continues to be active in the Arizona Health Freedom community including the AZ MAHA coalition.