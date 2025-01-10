BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trending : Ep5 : Israel, the Common Denominator?
What is happening
What is happening
9671 followers
44 views • 3 months ago

This morning Richard and Jaymie dive into the news of the day, as the planet has supposidly broken the 1.5C increase in temperature the climate alarmists warn would be the beginning of the end. As Israel's influence globally is beginning to be realised the lads look at just what that influence is based on and what it is designed to achieve.


Come and join the revolution with us at Ickonic, your gateway to alternative media, groundbreaking stories, and unique insights.


- New Content Daily

- Feature Length Documentaries

- Exclusive Original Series


Start today for just £1.99 per month - www.ickonic.com


Today's Sponsors -

Red Life Devices - https://webinar.redlifedevices.com/own-rlt/?uid=292&oid=21&affid=899


APE Nutrition - https://apenutrition.co.uk/ICKONICMEDIA (Use code 'ickonicmedia' for 10% off.


Keywords
trumpchildrentrendingamericarussiaisraelpalestinegenocidenwoholocaustgazacommondenominator
