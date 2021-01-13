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Dr. Sam Bailey - The truth about PCR Tests
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274 views • January 13, 2021
The guy who invented the PCR test, Karey Mullis said these tests can NOT pick up any virus and advised not to use the PCR test to diagnose for diseases which is what governments are using to enslave Humanity, to kill people, to destroy global economy, to usher medical tyranny & communist Great reset.
The PCR is meant to test for 3 single genes, or small sections of DNA, not even a single virus particle in its entirety. However, these fragments are not identified from the real virus, but in a computer model by 2 people called Corman & Drosten working in a psychiatric hospital.
References:
1. History of PCR
https://www.thesciencenotes.com/history-of-pcr/
2. PCR overview - Wikipedia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polymerase_chain_reaction
3. PCR animation video - DNA Learning Center:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KoLnIwoZKU
4. The Significance of Responses of the Genome to Challenge - Barbara
McClintock 1983: https://www.nobelprize.org/uploads/2018/06/mcclintocklecture.pdf
5. Ronaldo on PCR tests:
https://ronaldo.com/football-news/pcr-positive-is-bullshit-ronaldo-outraged-at-third-positive-test/
6. The MIQE guidelines:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19246619/
7. NZ Taxpayers’ Union - $222,000 in taxpayer funds to left-wing opinion pieces:
https://us7.campaign-archive.com/u=c86359d14575615d6ae8c2b60&;id=c072a23de5
8. PCR test kit - not for diagnostic use:
https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/pdf/CD019RT.pdf
9. Corman-Drosten SARS-CoV-2 PCR paper:
https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045
10. PCR specificity - control sample lab test, not clinical specificity:
https://web.archive.org/web/20201022131151/https://www.finddx.org/covid-
19/sarscov2-eval-molecular/molecular-eval-results/
11. RT - Legal ruling finds Covid test not fit for purpose:
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/507937-covid-pcr-test-fail/
12. Principia Scientifica - WHO finally admits PCR test has a 'problem':
https://principia-scientific.com/who-finally-admits-covid19-pcr-test-has-a-problem/
source
https://youtu.be/EWNkJUDctdk
The PCR is meant to test for 3 single genes, or small sections of DNA, not even a single virus particle in its entirety. However, these fragments are not identified from the real virus, but in a computer model by 2 people called Corman & Drosten working in a psychiatric hospital.
References:
1. History of PCR
https://www.thesciencenotes.com/history-of-pcr/
2. PCR overview - Wikipedia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polymerase_chain_reaction
3. PCR animation video - DNA Learning Center:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KoLnIwoZKU
4. The Significance of Responses of the Genome to Challenge - Barbara
McClintock 1983: https://www.nobelprize.org/uploads/2018/06/mcclintocklecture.pdf
5. Ronaldo on PCR tests:
https://ronaldo.com/football-news/pcr-positive-is-bullshit-ronaldo-outraged-at-third-positive-test/
6. The MIQE guidelines:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19246619/
7. NZ Taxpayers’ Union - $222,000 in taxpayer funds to left-wing opinion pieces:
https://us7.campaign-archive.com/u=c86359d14575615d6ae8c2b60&;id=c072a23de5
8. PCR test kit - not for diagnostic use:
https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/pdf/CD019RT.pdf
9. Corman-Drosten SARS-CoV-2 PCR paper:
https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045
10. PCR specificity - control sample lab test, not clinical specificity:
https://web.archive.org/web/20201022131151/https://www.finddx.org/covid-
19/sarscov2-eval-molecular/molecular-eval-results/
11. RT - Legal ruling finds Covid test not fit for purpose:
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/507937-covid-pcr-test-fail/
12. Principia Scientifica - WHO finally admits PCR test has a 'problem':
https://principia-scientific.com/who-finally-admits-covid19-pcr-test-has-a-problem/
source
https://youtu.be/EWNkJUDctdk
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