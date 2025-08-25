Babylon is fallen: Bible prophecy exposes the roman catholic church

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on August 20, 2025.





Bible prophecy exposes the roman catholic church and more specifically, in Revelation 17 and 18.





Why is it the Pope has such tremendous power? Why, the Pope is the ruler of the world. All the emperors, all the kings, all the princes, all the presidents of the world are as these altar boys of mine. The Pope is the ruler of the world.” Source: The Western Watchman, a paper published in St. Louis by Father D. S. Phelan, June 27th, 1912.





Revelation 17:4 says: And the woman was arrayed in purple and scarlet colour, and decked with gold and precious stones and pearls, having a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication:





https://www.floriofolini.it/blog/papal-tiara-history-symbolism-triregnum





The website speaks of pure gold and precious stones such as rubies, sapphires, emeralds, and especially natural pearls were set by hand, forming refined symbolic motifs.

Over 1.1 MILLION Germans left the roman catholic church including 221,390 in 2020, 359,000 in 2021 and 522,821 Germans in 2022. AMEN to that as God’s holy 4th end time angel’s message is ringing in the minds of Germans along with over 100,000 Swiss citizens who came out of the babylonian roman catholic church as God says to COME OUT of Babylon in Revelation 18:4-5.





https://www.dw.com/en/germany-record-numbers-leaving-churches/a-62286684

https://www.dw.com/en/why-germanys-catholics-are-turning-their-back-on-the-church/a-66082963





“But you may read the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, and you will not find a single line authorizing the sanctification of Sunday. The Scriptures enforce the religious observance of Saturday, a day which we never sanctify.” - Cardinal Gibbons, The Faith of Our Fathers (1917 ed.), pp. 72, 73.





"Sunday is a Catholic institution and its claim to observance can be defended only on Catholic principles .... From beginning to end of Scripture there is not a single passage that warrants the transfer of weekly public worship from the last day of the week to the first." — Catholic Press, Sydney, Australia, August, 1900.





“Sunday is founded, not of scripture, but on tradition, and is distinctly a Catholic institution. As there is no scripture for the transfer of the day of rest from the last to the first day of the week, Protestants ought to keep their Sabbath on Saturday and thus leave Catholics in full possession of Sunday.” — Catholic Record, September 17, 1893.





Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]