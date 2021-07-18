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These Presidents all thought it was gone, and now its back: Dick Morris
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140 views • July 18, 2021
DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY: Longtime presidential political advisor Dick Morris discusses the policy dynamic that Reagan thought he squashed, Clinton never went for and Trump thought was long buried. - via Dick Morris Democracy, Saturdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax
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