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Viola Moonshape — Drew Me Out (Official Video)
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9 views • April 06, 2020
Conscious insecure defence
Pushes hair out her chin
Acne out her skin
Headache from walking in this space
Your effulgence drew me out
My existence is all about
Incarnation as the sound
Video — "Drew Me Out"
Choreography, dance, and videography by Viola Moonshape
Concept by Brahma
Filmed in March 2019
Edited by Don
Copyright © 2019 Viola Moonshape
Song — "Drew Me Out"
In D major
Written, performed, recorded and mixed by Viola Moonshape in February 2019
Mastered by Brahma
Copyright © 2019 Viola Moonshape
For instrumentation and signal paths go to
https://soundcloud.com/viola-moonshap...
https://violamoonshape.com
Pushes hair out her chin
Acne out her skin
Headache from walking in this space
Your effulgence drew me out
My existence is all about
Incarnation as the sound
Video — "Drew Me Out"
Choreography, dance, and videography by Viola Moonshape
Concept by Brahma
Filmed in March 2019
Edited by Don
Copyright © 2019 Viola Moonshape
Song — "Drew Me Out"
In D major
Written, performed, recorded and mixed by Viola Moonshape in February 2019
Mastered by Brahma
Copyright © 2019 Viola Moonshape
For instrumentation and signal paths go to
https://soundcloud.com/viola-moonshap...
https://violamoonshape.com
Keywords
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