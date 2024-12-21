What Is: Olympic Rifle Shooting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A sport that demands precision and focus, shooting has been a marquee discipline at the Olympic Games and is one of the original nine that featured at Athens 1896.Shooting didn’t feature at the St Louis 1904 and Amsterdam 1928 Olympics but has been at all other Summer Games. Separate events for women were added at Los Angeles 1984. The sport is governed by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).