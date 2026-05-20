Nano Nano: Microscopy Investigations by The Micronauts Video Flip Book Promo

The first publication of its kind, Nano Nano: Microscopy Investigations is a showcase of over 344 stunning color optical microscopy images by an international group of independent researchers known as The Micronauts. Intriguing photographs paired with short articles reveal assembled synthetic biology and nanotechnology contaminates from hundreds of samples, including drinking water, supplements, dermal patches, nasal swabs, pharmaceutical injections, household products, environmental samples and bodily fluids, documenting evidence of the undisclosed adulteration of our bodies and the world. This compelling, artistic anthology will provoke curiosity in fellow researchers, health professionals, and the general public about how we are unknowingly being hacked by the transhumanist and AI biodigital convergence agenda to merge organic life with technology.

Both a photography and a science book, this anthology of images from early 2023-February 2026 was curated by environmental photographer, educator and researcher known as Unhackable Animal. Each independent and self-directed in their investigations, The Micronaut members use a range of professional grade optical microscopes with different optical systems, a variety of objectives providing magnification from approximately 4x to 1000x, with the capacity to view particles and structures beginning at roughly 500 nanometers (0.5 microns). Nanoscale particles, observable only with an electron microscope, are able to move, aggregate, adhere and self assemble into larger microstructures that become visible under optical microscopy.

“Oddities visible under the optical microscopy which were previously miscategorized as artifacts, blood anomalies, salt crystals, air bubbles and microplastics began to be deciphered, due to repeated observation paralleled with research into the fields of synthetic biology and nanotechnology.”

These emergent structures, patterns and processes are what The Micronauts documented for three years.

Edited by Unhackable Animal. Featuring photographs by Unhackable Animal, Dr. David Nixon, Will: Micronaut, Tobias Beharrell, Karl Coronas, Louise Coats, Seth Wiley and William Shirling. Full Color, 8.5x11 in, 274 pages, Soft Cover. Published April 15, 2026 by Unhackable Publications. First Edition. ISBN: 979-89-03566-39-6. No PDF or Ebook will be available. The book is now available exclusively at: https://www.unhackable-animal.com/book. For reviews, interviews and distribution contact the publisher at [email protected].



Praise for Nano Nano: Microscopy Investigations:

“How beautiful Unhackable Animal has depicted the tiny world of Nano Nano somewhere in the midst of organic and inorganic life, order and chaos, nature and machine, art and science-- If only what the microscope reveals didn't lead to a full-on synbio assault, transhuman future, and dimensions of the Eighth Sphere!”

~ Elana Freeland, author of The Geoengineered Transhuman: The Hidden Technologies of HAARP, Chemtrails, 5G/6G, Nanotechnology, Synthetic Biology, and the Scientific Effort to Transform Humanity







