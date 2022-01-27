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WORLD WIDE NUREMBERG CODE & VACCINE RESPONSE QUESTIONS PRINTOUTS
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401 views • January 27, 2022
Perhaps reading this may help as well. The Nuremberg Code section one describes our rights to deny any poisonous JABs.
The Nuremberg Code:
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/?attachment=86758&;document_type=document&download_document_file=1&document_file=2952
These PRINTOUTS May help as well folks:
_
Common Law That Can Defeat Deep State Courts
Vaccine-response-Questions-1-1:
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/?attachment=32029&;document_type=document&download_document_file=1&document_file=1492
__
IF YOU ARE ALREAYDY EXEMPT AND HAVING PROBLEMS JUST PRINT THIS OUT. They could get charged $75 thousand or more if they disobey this printout.
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/?attachment=86754&;document_type=document&download_document_file=1&document_file=2951
Some can't get it so copy and paste this below LINES, save and print it out then share.
_
Questions To Ask Before Accepting A Mandated Vaccine:
This is how you do it without turning down the vaccine.
Informed Consent
I write with regards to the matter of the potential covid vaccine and desire to be fully informed
and appraised of all facts before going ahead. I would be most grateful if you could please
provide the following information in accordance with statutory legal requirements.
1. Can you please advise the approved legal status of any vaccine and its experimental?
2. Please provide details and insurances that the vaccine has been fully, independently and
rigorously tested against control groups and the subsequent outcomes of the tests?
3. Can you please advise the entire list of contents of vaccines I am to receive and if any of
the ingredients are toxic to the body?
4. Can you please fully advise the entire list of contents of the vaccines I am to receive and
if any of the ingredients are toxic to the body?
5. Can you please confirm that the vaccine you are advocating is not experimental MRNA
gene altering therapy?
6. Can you please confirm that I will no be under any duress from yourselves as my
employers, in compliance to the Nuremburg code?
7. Can you please advise me of the likely risk of fatality, should I be unfortunate to contact
Covid 19, and the likelihood of recovery?
Once I receive the above information in full and I am satisfied that there is no threat to
my health, I will be happy to accept your offer to receive the treatment, but with certain
conditions, namely;
A – You confirm in writing that I will suffer no harm.
B – Following acceptance of this, the offer must be signed by a fully qualified Doctor
who will take full legal and financial responsibility for any injuries occurring to myself,
and/or from any interactions by authorized personnel regarding these procedures.
C – In the event that I should have to decline the offer for a vaccination, please confirm I
will not compromise my position and that I will not suffer prejudice and discrimination
as a result. I would also advise that my inalienable rights are reserved.
____
WWG1WGA
Most people don’t want to be part of the process.
They just want to be part of the outcome, but the process is where you figure out whose worth being part of the outcome.
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
The Nuremberg Code:
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/?attachment=86758&;document_type=document&download_document_file=1&document_file=2952
These PRINTOUTS May help as well folks:
_
Common Law That Can Defeat Deep State Courts
Vaccine-response-Questions-1-1:
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/?attachment=32029&;document_type=document&download_document_file=1&document_file=1492
__
IF YOU ARE ALREAYDY EXEMPT AND HAVING PROBLEMS JUST PRINT THIS OUT. They could get charged $75 thousand or more if they disobey this printout.
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/?attachment=86754&;document_type=document&download_document_file=1&document_file=2951
Some can't get it so copy and paste this below LINES, save and print it out then share.
_
Questions To Ask Before Accepting A Mandated Vaccine:
This is how you do it without turning down the vaccine.
Informed Consent
I write with regards to the matter of the potential covid vaccine and desire to be fully informed
and appraised of all facts before going ahead. I would be most grateful if you could please
provide the following information in accordance with statutory legal requirements.
1. Can you please advise the approved legal status of any vaccine and its experimental?
2. Please provide details and insurances that the vaccine has been fully, independently and
rigorously tested against control groups and the subsequent outcomes of the tests?
3. Can you please advise the entire list of contents of vaccines I am to receive and if any of
the ingredients are toxic to the body?
4. Can you please fully advise the entire list of contents of the vaccines I am to receive and
if any of the ingredients are toxic to the body?
5. Can you please confirm that the vaccine you are advocating is not experimental MRNA
gene altering therapy?
6. Can you please confirm that I will no be under any duress from yourselves as my
employers, in compliance to the Nuremburg code?
7. Can you please advise me of the likely risk of fatality, should I be unfortunate to contact
Covid 19, and the likelihood of recovery?
Once I receive the above information in full and I am satisfied that there is no threat to
my health, I will be happy to accept your offer to receive the treatment, but with certain
conditions, namely;
A – You confirm in writing that I will suffer no harm.
B – Following acceptance of this, the offer must be signed by a fully qualified Doctor
who will take full legal and financial responsibility for any injuries occurring to myself,
and/or from any interactions by authorized personnel regarding these procedures.
C – In the event that I should have to decline the offer for a vaccination, please confirm I
will not compromise my position and that I will not suffer prejudice and discrimination
as a result. I would also advise that my inalienable rights are reserved.
____
WWG1WGA
Most people don’t want to be part of the process.
They just want to be part of the outcome, but the process is where you figure out whose worth being part of the outcome.
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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