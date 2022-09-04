The US Government Held Meetings With Social Media Giants To Suppress COVID and Vaccine Speech

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https://gnews.org/post/p1gy8f1c8
09/02/2022 The Post Millennial: A new lawsuit revealed that the US federal government held weekly censorship meetings with social media giants to suppress COVID and vaccine speech