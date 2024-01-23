Bill Gates on Vaccine Hesitancy and loss of trust in his various "public health" initiatives

Bill Gates is upset that "misinformation about vaccines", and "associating certain people, like myself or Fauci having malign intent, with vaccines", has led to not only a surge in "vaccination hesitancy", but also a loss of trust in his various "public health" initiatives, such as "being ready for the next pandemic".
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
