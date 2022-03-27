© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Global Alert News - #346 - Dane Wigington
Follow
1
Share
Report
90 views • March 27, 2022
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday March 26, 2022.
Dane reports that Antarctic temperature recently measured 70 degrees above normal, while the Arctic was at 4o degrees warmer than normal. Man is forcing of Earths' natural climate response to whatever drought, floods, wild fires, blizzard or weather they decide.
Dane reports that Antarctic temperature recently measured 70 degrees above normal, while the Arctic was at 4o degrees warmer than normal. Man is forcing of Earths' natural climate response to whatever drought, floods, wild fires, blizzard or weather they decide.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.