LIVE NLPcoaching.com Releasing Anger Part 01 - Drs. Tad James & Adriana James

http://nlpcoaching.com NLP Coaching | The Tad James Co.



Brilliant, successful & LIVE NLP - A must see for any therapist, NLP scholar or anyone wanting to see how to use Time Line Therapy® to release anger as a negative emotion (Part 1)... and learn from the best in the field. Dr. Tad James is the 2nd person in the world to become a Master Trainer of NLP, and is the creator of Time Line Therapy® techniques - ENJOY!!! Join us at our next live seminar!!!









To know more about NLP and Tad James Co, visit these websites:





http://www.timelinetherapy.net

http://www.timelinetherapy.com

http://www.webnlp.com

http://www.abh-abnlp.com/

http://www.nlpcoaching.com.au

http://www.tadjames.co.uk

http://www.easynlp.com

Follow us on Twitter:

http://bit.ly/WtdMwf





Like us on Facebook:

http://on.fb.me/PT8gQL





Connect with us on LinkedIn:

http://linkd.in/YOSaI0





Add us on Google +:

http://bit.ly/QPm3Vc





Join us on Pinterest:

http://pinterest.com/tadjamesco