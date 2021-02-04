© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Balancing on the Highwire with Del Big Tree
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
174 views • February 04, 2021
TrutherTalk, February 3, 2021
Find Del BigTree :
www.thehighwire.com
www.icandecide.org
Twitter@Delbigtree
GAB:@thehighwire
Watch the Full Vaccine Debate Here
Finally!! The Great Vaccine Debate ) The Amen Ra Squad V. The Phd's MD's & Dr.'s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtrCKLQOQgw
BECOME A PATRON OF TRUTHER TALK
Subscribe Star
https://www.subscribestar.com/truthertalk
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/truthertalk
SUBSCRIBE EMAIL LIST
www.truthertalk.com
GAB: https://gab.com/TRUTHERTALK
Cash App
www.cash.app/$VirstyneHenry
PayPal
www.Paypal.me/Virstynehenry
Truther Talk
P.O. Box 16053
Austin Texas 78761
FOLLOW
Bit Chute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthertalk/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthertalk
Steemit
https://steemit.com/@truthertalk
DTUBE
https://d.tube/#!/v/truthertalk/60p5d813
Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrutherTalk/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TrutherTalk
Twitter:@truthertalk
Listen to our archived podcast episodes
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-820574312
Parler: @realtruthertalk
BUY
Purchase Conspiracy Realism 101 Course Here
https://conspiracy-realism-101.teachable.com/
Purchase Merchandise
https://www.truthertalk.com/shop-2
MUSIC CHANNEL
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtrYFBZfgXO0l4nnx7TfP1Q
GAB: https://gab.com/Beavi
BACKUP CHANNEL
TrutherTalkCensored / TrutherTalkReborn
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5ahYjMDI0rtMNZn-kPZtNQ
Find Del BigTree :
www.thehighwire.com
www.icandecide.org
Twitter@Delbigtree
GAB:@thehighwire
Watch the Full Vaccine Debate Here
Finally!! The Great Vaccine Debate ) The Amen Ra Squad V. The Phd's MD's & Dr.'s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtrCKLQOQgw
BECOME A PATRON OF TRUTHER TALK
Subscribe Star
https://www.subscribestar.com/truthertalk
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/truthertalk
SUBSCRIBE EMAIL LIST
www.truthertalk.com
GAB: https://gab.com/TRUTHERTALK
Cash App
www.cash.app/$VirstyneHenry
PayPal
www.Paypal.me/Virstynehenry
Truther Talk
P.O. Box 16053
Austin Texas 78761
FOLLOW
Bit Chute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthertalk/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthertalk
Steemit
https://steemit.com/@truthertalk
DTUBE
https://d.tube/#!/v/truthertalk/60p5d813
Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrutherTalk/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TrutherTalk
Twitter:@truthertalk
Listen to our archived podcast episodes
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-820574312
Parler: @realtruthertalk
BUY
Purchase Conspiracy Realism 101 Course Here
https://conspiracy-realism-101.teachable.com/
Purchase Merchandise
https://www.truthertalk.com/shop-2
MUSIC CHANNEL
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtrYFBZfgXO0l4nnx7TfP1Q
GAB: https://gab.com/Beavi
BACKUP CHANNEL
TrutherTalkCensored / TrutherTalkReborn
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5ahYjMDI0rtMNZn-kPZtNQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.