[Jun 26, 2019] TFR - 156 - Revolutionary Radio with Joshua Michael And Shelly Lewis: The Plane Truth Movie
Rob Skiba
Published 16 hours ago

In this pre-recorded broadcast, I spoke with Joshua Michael and Shelly Lewis about their documentary project called, The Plane Truth Movie, which is meant to combat the various, disingenuous so-called “documentaries” (hit pieces) that have come out against Flat Earth, such as Behind the Curve (on Netflix) and others.


website: https://jmtruthproductions.wixsite.com/theplanetruth


http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


