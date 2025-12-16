The God of the Patriarchs is Jesus Christ



All the Prophets and Patriarchs, saw, heard, believed, walked with, sacrificed to, and (and the case of Jacob) wrestled with Jesus Christ.

For, no man has seen the Father:

“ “ not that anyone has seen the Father except he who is from God;” John 6:46.

“ No one has ever seen God; God the only Son, who is at the Father’s side, he has made him known.” John 1:18,

“ No one has seen God at any time.” 1 John 4:12.

Jesus Christ is God the Creator, existing before the world, from the days of eternity (Micah 5:2), of one being with the Father, the Father’s exact image.

When the Disciples asked Jesus Christ to show them the Father, Jesus Christ said, essentially — you are looking at Him now: “He who has seen Me has seen the Father,” and “I am in the Father and the Fathers in in Me.” John 14:9-11.

The Patriarchs and Prophets were Christians.

What difference does this make?

All the difference in the world:

It is Jesus Christ that provided the ram skins to cover Adam and Eve.

It is Jesus Christ that introduced the hatred between the see of the Serpent (aka the Brood of Vipers) and Himself (the Seed of the Woman).

It is Jesus Christ that told Noah to build the Ark.

It is Jesus Christ that Abraham worshipped, saw, spoke with and fed.

It is Jesus Christ that ordered the fire-bombing of Sodom.

It is Jesus Christ that orders the sacrifice of Isaac.

It is Jesus Christ the Jacob wrestled and then declared “I have seen the face of God and lived.”

It is Jesus Christ that Moses Worshipped.

It is Jesus Christ that is the Rock giving Living Water.

It is Jesus Christ who is the subject of the First Commandment.

It is Jesus Christ that gave the Ten Commandments to Moses.

It is Jesus Christ who “spoke to Moses face-to face as a man speaks with a friend.” Ex 33:11 and Exodus 3:16

It is Jesus Christ before whom Samuel hacked Agag into pieces.

It is Jesus Christ that ordered the Tribe of Judah to attack Benjamin (Judes 19-20)

It is Jesus Christ that is the God of Gideon, Joshua, David, and Samson.

It is Jesus Christ who touched the mouth of Jeremiah (Jer 1:9).

It is Jesus Christ that Isaiah saw (Is 6:1)

It is Jesus Christ with whom Enoch walked.

It was Jesus Christ that was the “vision of God” of Ezekiel (Ez 1:1) and the “likeness of the glory of the Lord” above the Firmament (Ez 1:11-28)

It is Jesus Christ that appeared to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob as God Almighty. Exodus 6:3

It is Jesus Christ who established the covenant with the Patriarchs (Ex 6:4)

It is Jesus Christ who whom the Levite’s were loyal — their first act was to strap on weapons and slaughter those in rebellions against Jesus Christ.

Jesus Christ gave to the Law to Moses and it is Jesus Christ who warns us not to ignore His Law (Matthew 5:18-19).