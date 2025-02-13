How to Survive a (S)MOTHER!

FLASH TUESDAY DONOR LIVESTREAM 11 February 2025





In this episode, we delve into the complexities of women's choices in romantic partners, highlighting a woman's struggle with her father's abusive behavior. I discuss why some women are drawn to "bad boys," exploring themes of personal accountability and the reinforcement of negative dynamics.





We also touch on the emotional challenges in therapy, the impact of societal norms on relationship choices, and the difficulties adult children face when confronting their mothers' influence on emotional growth. This episode encourages listeners to reflect on their relationship choices and strive for empowerment.





