Worldwide Supplier For Tinidazole USP Grade (>99% purity) Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/tinidazole.html





What is Tinidazole? - (Tindamax) - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dzTyt8

The Tinidazole Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/3z2PNgY

Which Parasites Can Tinidazole Kill? - (Science Based) - https://sunfruitdan.co/4e0JwBL





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





WARNING CLAYS (ZEOLITE, DE, BENTONITE, ETC.) STOP TINIDAZOLE FROM WORKING!





Many people in the alternative detox and healing world ingest various clays such as Zeolite, Bentonite Clay, Diatomaceous earth, Indian healing clay, etc.





But suppose you are someone who is considering taking Tinidazole, which is a potent anti-parasitic, anti-fungal, and anti-cancer medication. In that case, you need to know why you should not ingest any clays on the same day as taking Tinidazole.





If you do not know the reasons as to why, watch this video, "WARNING CLAYS (ZEOLITE, DE, BENTONITE, ETC) STOP TINIDAZOLE FROM WORKING!" from the start to FINISH.





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno