© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prayer Properties: A Prayer can be triggered by an event
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • October 26, 2021
In this video, we show how prayers can be triggered by an event, and we give an example that you can use, We introduce prayer types (intercessory and recompensatory prayers) as well as prayer properties (recurring prayers) and show you how you can use these in your prayers that are triggered by an event.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.