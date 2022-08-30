Quo Vadis

Aug 30, 2022 In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Medjugorje Visionary Vicka on the Secrets and the Era of Peace.

Vicka's cheerful expression may be a harbinger of what life on earth will be like in the new era prophesied by the Virgin Mary.

One day the 10 secrets will be a thing of the past.

By then, the world will be much different, for the better.

Secrets mark the end of an era and the dawn of a new one.

This new era will be an era of peace, so it will be much better understood why the Virgin Mary was called the Queen of Peace when she first appeared in Medjugorje.

In this new era, humanity will live in a new harmony with God.

Jesus will live and reign in all hearts.

But in their present state of sin, mankind is not ready for this.

And so the final purpose of the entire sequence of secrets is the cleansing, purification and humility of humanity, the return of humanity to itself and the restoration of true relations between God and man.

I have an optimistic view of the future. If we all start living the messages of the Queen of Peace, a new world will be born, " said visionary Marija Pavlović in 1988.

And so the secrets also mark the end of Satan's current iron grip on humanity, the seer Mirjana Dragičević said in the second year of the apparitions: "This century is under the rule of the devil, but when the secrets are realized, his power will be destroyed. (From 1982; exact date unknown)

One day the 10 secrets will be a thing of the past.

By then, the world will be much different, for the better.

Secrets mark the end of an era and the dawn of a new one.

Only one of the prophecies of the Virgin Mary of Fatima has yet to be fulfilled: "In the end my Immaculate Heart will triumph." (Fatima, July 13, 1917)

A little more than 74 years later, in Medjugorje, the Virgin Mary revealed that the time of her triumph was near: "I invite you to fast for nine days so that with your help I can achieve everything I wanted through the secrets that I started in Fatima will be fulfilled.” (August 25, 1991)

Father Jozo Zovko interpreted the more specific contents of the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Sometimes called the "seventh seer", there is no doubt that Father Jozo, pastor in Medjugorje at the time of the first apparitions, had his own mystical experiences.

On April 23, 1992, he said to the French nun Sister Emmanuel Maillard: "Here ends the great war that began in Europe with the arrival of communism.

This is where the prophecy of Fatima is fulfilled, regarding the conversion of the world and the debacle of the atheistic communist regime. "

"And here where communism and evil were perhaps the most deeply rooted, here where the Virgin Mary appeared, here is what will be unique, great: the victory, the triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, the destruction of human errors, the change of the human heart, the creation of a new mentality, the beginning of a better world.

Jesus will reign in all hearts.

The historic mission of the Virgin Mary to bring Jesus into the world. From Jesus she receives all the graces and all her strength, and with that strength and love that they share, she leads everyone who allows her to Jesus.

To Jesus, everything that Jesus does is the measure as well as the means.

Therefore, it cannot be said that the heart of the Virgin Mary has triumphed until every human heart rests in the love and peace of Jesus.

This is why her expressed goal of the apparitions in Mejuhgoria is nothing less than the conversion of the world.

And why did she especially connect her upcoming triumph with the presence of Jesus in all human hearts:

The triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary will bring an age of peace.

It will not come about through politicians, but from humanity that has come to peace with God.

The unique peaceful atmosphere of Medjugorje is an open window into the age to come.

This peace, experienced by millions of pilgrims, should be "picked up", internalized and "exported" home through the personal conversion, testimony and prayer of those who come to Medjugorje:

"Dear children!

Today I am happy to see you in such large numbers that you responded and came to live my messages.

I invite you, little children, to be my joyful bearers of peace in this troubled world.

Pray for peace so that the time of peace, which my heart is impatiently waiting for, will reign as soon as possible. ” (June 25, 1995)

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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SS1xrojzLdc



