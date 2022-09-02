BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Antenna Engineer Admits Population Control With 5G/Covid Vax
LoneGunman
LoneGunman
229 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
1317 views • September 02, 2022

This is one of our 5G towers.

These radios, these radios and these radios are all 5G. These are what actually give you your cell service. But all these 5G, are like the brain.


These tell it, how much to give and how much to not give depending on the area.


These are like tanks that hold all of the 5G.


This is half the mixture and this is the other half of the mixture. When you put them together, it creates Corona Virus. So that gets to go through these tubes and out of these antennas and projects all over you guys.


I'm just up here refilling them. 


Also, if you get the vaccination, it makes it 30 times worse. That's why I am unvaccinated, because I have to work with this shit. If I'd got vaccinated, I'd be dead already.


Yeah, this is how we're doing population control right now.


See, one of these is loose, so it's got a leak. I've got to figure out which one of these is loose and tie it back down.

Keywords
corruptiondeceptionnew world orderthe great resetlies of demons
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Three-Minute Sprints Alter Blood Proteins More Than 90 Minutes of Moderate Exercise, Rockefeller Study Finds

Three-Minute Sprints Alter Blood Proteins More Than 90 Minutes of Moderate Exercise, Rockefeller Study Finds

Chase Codewell
Study Finds Lipid Nanoparticle in mRNA Vaccines Could Promote Tumor Metastasis in Mice

Study Finds Lipid Nanoparticle in mRNA Vaccines Could Promote Tumor Metastasis in Mice

Morgan S. Verity
Fermented foods&#8217; health effects linked to postbiotics, review finds

Fermented foods’ health effects linked to postbiotics, review finds

Coco Somers
Institute for Natural Medicine Recommends Natural Remedies for Bloating

Institute for Natural Medicine Recommends Natural Remedies for Bloating

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
European Study Finds Pesticide Mixtures Affect Soil Microbes in Both Organic and Conventional Fields

European Study Finds Pesticide Mixtures Affect Soil Microbes in Both Organic and Conventional Fields

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy