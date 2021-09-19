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Dr. Alexandra Henrion-Caude - Full interview
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31 views • September 19, 2021
Planet Lockdown, July 2, 2021
This interview with Alexandra Herion-Caude is her thoughts on the pandemic. What she found unusual about the response to the pandemic and the shifts observed within the scientific community. A must see. Share far and wide.
Please donate to the project. Your contribution makes a real difference.
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Watch more full interviews and educate yourself!
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
Share and enjoy!
https://rumble.com/vjcobv-alexandra-henrion-caude-full-interview-big-picture-pandemic.html
This interview with Alexandra Herion-Caude is her thoughts on the pandemic. What she found unusual about the response to the pandemic and the shifts observed within the scientific community. A must see. Share far and wide.
Please donate to the project. Your contribution makes a real difference.
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/donate/
Subscribe to the email list for updates on the film and interviews:
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/lists/?p=subscribe
Watch more full interviews and educate yourself!
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
Share and enjoy!
https://rumble.com/vjcobv-alexandra-henrion-caude-full-interview-big-picture-pandemic.html
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