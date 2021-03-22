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5 minute Delicious Sweet Potato Almond Salad - 6 ingredients
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213 views • March 22, 2021
Benoit is in awe while he's watching American chef making simple and delicious Sweet Potato Salad from scratch.
Super fantastic Sweet Potato Salad ingredients:
1 Baked Sweet potato (about 8 oz) diced
1 small tomato - chopped into bite sized pieces
1/2 half medium onion sliced thin
2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1/2 teaspoon dried cilantro or parsley
2 -3 tablespoon roasted (or plain) sliced almonds
Salt-pepper-olive oil to taste
Serving suggestion: Goes well with quinoa and feta cheese.
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Super fantastic Sweet Potato Salad ingredients:
1 Baked Sweet potato (about 8 oz) diced
1 small tomato - chopped into bite sized pieces
1/2 half medium onion sliced thin
2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1/2 teaspoon dried cilantro or parsley
2 -3 tablespoon roasted (or plain) sliced almonds
Salt-pepper-olive oil to taste
Serving suggestion: Goes well with quinoa and feta cheese.
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks to for your interest.
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