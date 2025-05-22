BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'We are actively overwhelming enemy defense systems, now it’s time to rebuild' - full reconstruction of Kursk & Bryansk regions - Putin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1267 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • 14 hours ago

'We are actively overwhelming enemy defense systems, now it’s time to rebuild' — Putin 

Russian President calls for full reconstruction of Kursk and Bryansk regions hit by Ukrainian forces.

Adding: 

🚨 Ukrainian forces launch massive strike on city of Lgov in Russia's Kursk region, 12 civilians injured, including two children — Governor

"The Ukrainian armed forces launched a massive attack on the town of Lgov. The attack took place on the Kursk-Rylsk highway, which is the entrance to the town. As a result of the attack, unfortunately, 12 civilians were injured, including two children," the region's acting governor, Alexander Khinshtein, wrote on Telegram.

More details:❗️2 KIDS among 12 injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Lgov in Russia’s Kursk Region 

All suffered shrapnel wounds, governor says

Zelensky’s forces launched large-scale UAV attack on Kursk and Bryansk Regions 

While Russia continues to hammer them in Sumy

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy