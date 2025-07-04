BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🍞NEVER burn the bottom of your SOURDOUGH Bread with these 2 HACKS! 🤯
eatloadedpotato
eatloadedpotato
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
95 views • 1 day ago

🔥 Burnt-bottom sourdough? Not on my watch.

 I ran a super nerdy experiment to figure out which insulator works best in your loaf pan: rolled-up foil or a layer of rice. I was sure I knew which one would win… but I was wrong. The results? 🔥😱

👋 I’m MJ, founder of LoadedPotato.org and your refrigerator eliminator. I hack kitchen basics to make cooking faster, easier, and fridge-free. This video is part baking, part science fair, and all sourdough goodness.

First, my fav loaf pan ever : Cast iron always!! https://amzn.to/45GkB57 🥖

In this crispy-bottom showdown, I test:

🥖 My 15-minute sourdough loaf (no folding, no kneading!)



🧪 How foil vs rice insulates cast iron pans



⚖️ Which method distributes heat best (spoiler: it’s not just about distance!)



🔥 Which one prevents hot spots and burnt crusts



♻️ Why rice is reusable (and low-key magic)



If you’ve ever pulled a loaf out of the oven and winced at the scorched bottom — this one’s for you.

💬 Comment below: Were you Team Foil or Team Rice?

 🛒 And don’t forget to check out LoadedPotato.org for fridge-free recipes, meal plans, and the auto grocery calculator that does all the pantry math for you.

Watch, bake, repeat. Because your bread deserves better bottoms. 🍞👏



----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------


#sourdough #sourdoughbread #bakinghack #castironbaking #loafpan #breadinsulator #ricehack #foilhack #burntfreebread #sourdoughloaf #easybaking #nofridgetips #loadedpotatohacks #breadtips #kitchenexperiment #pantrycooking #shelfstablemeals #prepperfood #fridgefreebaking #crustyhacks #burnproofbread #homebaking #breadtok #loafpantrick #diybaking #breadfailfix #sourdoughtips #bakingcomparison #easybreadrecipes #loadedpotatoorg


Keywords
prepper breadno knead sourdoughshelf stable recipessourdough hackfridge free cookingloaded potatoburnt sourdough fixloaf pan insulatorsourdough bread tipscast iron bakingrice in loaf panfoil baking hacksourdough experimentbaking without burningcast iron loaf panbaking with pantry staplesbudget bread bakingeasy sourdough loaffoil vs ricebaking comparison
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy