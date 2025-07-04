🍞NEVER burn the bottom of your SOURDOUGH Bread with these 2 HACKS! 🤯

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 Burnt-bottom sourdough? Not on my watch.
I ran a super nerdy experiment to figure out which insulator works best in your loaf pan: rolled-up foil or a layer of rice. I was sure I knew which one would win… but I was wrong. The results? 🔥😱
👋 I’m MJ, founder of LoadedPotato.org and your refrigerator eliminator. I hack kitchen basics to make cooking faster, easier, and fridge-free. This video is part baking, part science fair, and all sourdough goodness.
First, my fav loaf pan ever : Cast iron always!! https://amzn.to/45GkB57 🥖
In this crispy-bottom showdown, I test:
🥖 My 15-minute sourdough loaf (no folding, no kneading!)
🧪 How foil vs rice insulates cast iron pans
⚖️ Which method distributes heat best (spoiler: it’s not just about distance!)
🔥 Which one prevents hot spots and burnt crusts
♻️ Why rice is reusable (and low-key magic)
If you’ve ever pulled a loaf out of the oven and winced at the scorched bottom — this one’s for you.
💬 Comment below: Were you Team Foil or Team Rice?
🛒 And don’t forget to check out LoadedPotato.org for fridge-free recipes, meal plans, and the auto grocery calculator that does all the pantry math for you.
Watch, bake, repeat. Because your bread deserves better bottoms. 🍞👏
----------------------------------------------------------------
Follow me here! 🥳
YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato
Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato
TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato
----------------------------------------------------------------
#sourdough #sourdoughbread #bakinghack #castironbaking #loafpan #breadinsulator #ricehack #foilhack #burntfreebread #sourdoughloaf #easybaking #nofridgetips #loadedpotatohacks #breadtips #kitchenexperiment #pantrycooking #shelfstablemeals #prepperfood #fridgefreebaking #crustyhacks #burnproofbread #homebaking #breadtok #loafpantrick #diybaking #breadfailfix #sourdoughtips #bakingcomparison #easybreadrecipes #loadedpotatoorg