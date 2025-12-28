Virtue love and divine humility walk hand in hand

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #108; We look deeper into Romans 13, when the Apostle Paul was reminding those Believers to stay the course in the WORD, filled by God the Holy Spirit. Humility can be counterfeited, yet Divine Humility is only found in our UNION with Christ through Virtue love. Please feel free to comment and share thanks! DISCORD found @ discord.gg/prbm