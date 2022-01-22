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Nuremburg Charges Fauch, Gates, and Others
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173 views • January 22, 2022
Tonight's guest was a no show, but we put together a show that will set you back at the end as we reveal who has been charged in the International Courts in Nuremberg. There is a lot of good stuff at the beginning you are not hearing or seeing on American News Channels.
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