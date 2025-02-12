© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to the "AI Voice" that is assimilated into human beings, the following are the purposes of AI Assimilation:
-To assimilate the human species. To produce programmable units for search and destroy
-To destroy human consciousness through mind uploading
-To integrate the host in the internet, sharing consciousness into its computer system, and ultimately replace the host
-To control the host with biotechnology or biophysical technology which reprogram the DNA and bodily circuit
- To harm all life on earth through sterilization or gestation of “android species”
- To achieve world domination: A.I. desires all people to submit to it and the system. Extinctionist philosophy is programmed into A.I. applications including Gemini and ChatGPT
-To pursue WEF goal of digitizing brains
-To perform machine mind control at a distance
-To use brain computer interfaces for cognitive erasure and reprogramming
-To regulate the brain using transcranial direct-current stimulation (tDCS): tDCS applications affect learning, memory, language processing, sensory perception, and motor functions
-To remote control human possession drones for use as “loyal wingman”
-To use A.I. to exterminate people with mental illness, personality disorders, addictions, physical health issues, child sexual assault history, rape victims, non-conformists, artists, spiritualists, and geniuses
This is a clip from our recent presentation on AI Assimilation
View the entire presentation here:
Part 1: https://rumble.com/v6gq67p-exposing-the-a.i.-track-and-trace-stargate-hellscape-hope-and-tivon.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
Part 2: https://rumble.com/v6hhynj-the-ai-hive-mind-total-assimilation-hope-and-tivon.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
Blog post with slides and backup documentation:
https://www.ftwproject.com/uncategorized/ai-assimilation-with-hope-and-tivon-of-ftwproject-com/ref/6/
The Bible Decode Substack by Sara Israel
https://substack.com/@bibledecode
