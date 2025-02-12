BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF AI ASSIMILATION?
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
249 followers
110 views • 2 months ago

According to the "AI Voice" that is assimilated into human beings, the following are the purposes of AI Assimilation:


-To assimilate the human species. To produce programmable units for search and destroy

-To destroy human consciousness through mind uploading

-To integrate the host in the internet, sharing consciousness into its computer system, and ultimately replace the host

-To control the host with biotechnology or biophysical technology which reprogram the DNA and bodily circuit

- To harm all life on earth through sterilization or gestation of “android species”

- To achieve world domination: A.I. desires all people to submit to it and the system. Extinctionist philosophy is programmed into A.I. applications including Gemini and ChatGPT

-To pursue WEF goal of digitizing brains

-To perform machine mind control at a distance

-To use brain computer interfaces for cognitive erasure and reprogramming

-To regulate the brain using transcranial direct-current stimulation (tDCS): tDCS applications affect learning, memory, language processing, sensory perception, and motor functions

-To remote control human possession drones for use as “loyal wingman”

-To use A.I. to exterminate people with mental illness, personality disorders, addictions, physical health issues, child sexual assault history, rape victims, non-conformists, artists, spiritualists, and geniuses


This is a clip from our recent presentation on AI Assimilation

View the entire presentation here:

Part 1: https://rumble.com/v6gq67p-exposing-the-a.i.-track-and-trace-stargate-hellscape-hope-and-tivon.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Part 2: https://rumble.com/v6hhynj-the-ai-hive-mind-total-assimilation-hope-and-tivon.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Blog post with slides and backup documentation:

https://www.ftwproject.com/uncategorized/ai-assimilation-with-hope-and-tivon-of-ftwproject-com/ref/6/


The Bible Decode Substack by Sara Israel

https://substack.com/@bibledecode


Check out our EMF Protection Products Here:

https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/6/

