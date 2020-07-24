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[VOSTFR] Le général William P. Barr annonce le lancement de l'opération Legend
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16 views • July 24, 2020
L'opération Legend porte le nom de LeGend Taliferro, quatre ans, qui a été tué par balle alors qu'il dormait tôt le matin du 29 juin à Kansas City, la dernière d'une série de violences qui ont frappé Kansas City ces dernières semaines. Kansas City a déjà atteint 100 homicides cette année, soit une augmentation de 40 % par rapport à l'année dernière
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-william-p-barr-announces-launch-operation-legend
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#OperationLegend
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-william-p-barr-announces-launch-operation-legend
Music Info: Epicness Cinematic Dramatic Trailer by RomanSenykMusic.
Music Link: https://youtu.be/RB5UtRZBihc
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
http://www.youtube.com/c/Miniver1984
https://twitter.com/Mini__true
https://www.facebook.com/Miniver1984
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jglJkdpA5MlO/
Me soutenir sur Paypal si vous le souhaitez http://urlz.fr/dr03
Ou sur Tipeee https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
#OperationLegend
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