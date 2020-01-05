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part 2 from Slavery by Consent
LivingLawSociety
LivingLawSociety
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17 views • January 05, 2020
This is part 2 from Slavery by Consent series: Introduction. part I is an intro... there are 8 other segments... this episode was preserved hear for posterity. We will upload others in due course to make sure they are preserved.

You can download the subtitle from here :http://www.mediafire.com/?zhmddqjtnmt

Please read the following description by Bushwack:

Peace and blessings, as was done with the Gog and Magog series as far as the early release, likewise, I've decided to release the Opener early[Fri Jan 22, 2010].

This powerful series will attempt to not only show the deception that has been taking place, in the past and currently, as many documentaries have covered this topic before. Rather, this series will attempt to uncover the key components that will hopefully empower each one of us, to regain control of our lives, freedoms, rights and dignity, just by using the same matrix that we're currently living in to our advantage, rather than leaving it in the hands of those who are currently calling the shots.

The NWO will not only be exposed, but hopefully dismantled. Those who keep complaining about the system, but are not willing to educate them selves, so they're able to stand up for them selves, and others, end up empowering the same system, they're trying to reject.

Slavery by Consent was produced and edited by Bushwack, Bushwack productions from the Wake Up Project.

I hope you enjoy, but more importantly spread the message around, so we can all benefit.

Regards and blessings.

Rob Menard Channel
http://www.youtube.com/user/mrmitee

Loren's Channel
http://www.youtube.com/user/lorax2013
Keywords
nwoslaveryedward mandell house
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