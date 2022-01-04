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The Ross Sisters And 'Solid Potato Salad' - Spectacular Performance!
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50 views • January 04, 2022
The Ross Sisters were a trio of American singers and dancers consisting of Betsy Ann Ross (1926–1996), Veda Victoria "Vicki" Ross (1927–2002), and Dixie Jewell Ross (1929–1963), who used the stage names Aggie, Maggie, and Elmira.
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Song - Solid Potato Salad-7247-DNC
Artists - The Ross Sisters
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Song - Solid Potato Salad-7247-DNC
Artists - The Ross Sisters
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