7/01/22 Happy Birthday America! Save America from V_nguard Cabal! T-U Zev!!

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July 1, 2022 Americans are Awakening on Independence Day! Trump may announce his 2024 run soon as proof of international assault on the 2020 election to come out in coming weeks. Meanwhile, V_nguard runs the White House as a pay-for-play system with our tax dollars, dismantling America for the Globalist take down of Western Civ.All of the "Last Words" vids of Dr Zelenko have been scrubbed from YT. I will continue to look for them. He asked us to "stand up and fight"...against tyranny and what's coming....
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The counter meme to the ridiculous J6 show: https://banned.video/watch?id=62bdf4bd70b9165771456b90
What happened to Michael Stenger https://allnewspipeline.com/Another_Mysterious_Death_Tied_To_The_Overthrow_Of_America.php
Catherine Russell (Donilon) heads UNICEF https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/appoints-biden-adviser-catherine-russell-head-unicef-81679845
https://www.unicef.org/sdgs/how-achieve-sdgs-for-with-children
https://www.brassballs.blog/home/tom-donilon-joe-jill-biden-40-s-omm-myers-blackrock-templeton-burisma-ukraine-catherine-cathy-russell-global-womens-issues-michael-institute-udei-morell-cia-omelvney-cfr-aspeninstitute-gwi-handlers?rq=donilon
https://newsothersmiss.com/blog/blackrock-replace-biden-wife-cathy-russell-unicef-jill-joe-biden-mike-donilon-handlers-un-treaties-human-bill-rights-china-xinhua-cn-huaxia-donilon-mike-tom-cia-who-global-report-assistive-technology
https://www.brassballs.blog/home/eia-nytimes-shameek-konar-pilot-flying-j-union-pacific-railroad-blackrock-donilon-tom-surface-transportation-board-stb-oberman-unp-nyse-def-bis-climate-change-risk-diversity-blk-vote-jun-2022
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/06/wef-lead-advisor-harari-humans-are-now-hackable-animals-free-will-is-over-ae-brighteon-tv/
https://www.bobbypiton.com/
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/06/harvest-u-s-energy-abolish-fed-taxes-senate-candidate-plans-americas-comeback/
https://brucefenton.com/
Enjoy Independence Day and pray for America and humanity!
You ARE Free!!