7/01/22 Happy Birthday America! Save America from V_nguard Cabal! T-U Zev!!

July 1, 2022 Americans are Awakening on Independence Day! Trump may announce his 2024 run soon as proof of international assault on the 2020 election to come out in coming weeks. Meanwhile, V_nguard runs the White House as a pay-for-play system with our tax dollars, dismantling America for the Globalist take down of Western Civ.All of the "Last Words" vids of Dr Zelenko have been scrubbed from YT. I will continue to look for them. He asked us to "stand up and fight"...against tyranny and what's coming....

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The counter meme to the ridiculous J6 show: https://banned.video/watch?id=62bdf4bd70b9165771456b90

What happened to Michael Stenger https://allnewspipeline.com/Another_Mysterious_Death_Tied_To_The_Overthrow_Of_America.php

Catherine Russell (Donilon) heads UNICEF https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/appoints-biden-adviser-catherine-russell-head-unicef-81679845

https://www.unicef.org/sdgs/how-achieve-sdgs-for-with-children

https://www.brassballs.blog/home/tom-donilon-joe-jill-biden-40-s-omm-myers-blackrock-templeton-burisma-ukraine-catherine-cathy-russell-global-womens-issues-michael-institute-udei-morell-cia-omelvney-cfr-aspeninstitute-gwi-handlers?rq=donilon

https://newsothersmiss.com/blog/blackrock-replace-biden-wife-cathy-russell-unicef-jill-joe-biden-mike-donilon-handlers-un-treaties-human-bill-rights-china-xinhua-cn-huaxia-donilon-mike-tom-cia-who-global-report-assistive-technology

https://www.brassballs.blog/home/eia-nytimes-shameek-konar-pilot-flying-j-union-pacific-railroad-blackrock-donilon-tom-surface-transportation-board-stb-oberman-unp-nyse-def-bis-climate-change-risk-diversity-blk-vote-jun-2022

https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/06/wef-lead-advisor-harari-humans-are-now-hackable-animals-free-will-is-over-ae-brighteon-tv/

https://www.bobbypiton.com/

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/06/harvest-u-s-energy-abolish-fed-taxes-senate-candidate-plans-americas-comeback/

https://brucefenton.com/

Enjoy Independence Day and pray for America and humanity!

You ARE Free!!















