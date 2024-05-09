Create New Account
Andrew Bridgen MP - Ask Penny Mordaunt about the recent admission of AstraZeneca
Fritjof Persson
Ask Penny Mordaunt about the recent admission of AstraZeneca that its vaccine causes blood clots. Ask her about their withdrawal of said vaccine worldwide. Get called a “conspiracy theorist” to a chorus of "hear hears." Just another day in the UK Parliament.

