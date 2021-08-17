THE VACCINATED - THEIR LAST HOURS WILL BE HELL ON EARTH - THE COMING APOCALYPSE

As a Science Fiction writer and Storyteller, It's my job to make this book as scary and believable as possible.

How am I doing so far?

If you thought this movie was about to end, get ready for your worst nightmare.

The coming Fall season will see things you never thought possible in your lifetime.

It's about to get Rough and you had better be ready and prepared..

More rumors are swirling around the internet that President Trump will once again resurface to take his place as the True President. But, when this comes and goes like all the other rumors, then what?

The media keeps suppressing what's really happening and until that's corrected, get ready .... Stock up on supplies and cash.

It's about to get REAL and many are going to perish.



Mirrored - wil paranormal