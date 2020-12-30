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Guided Meditation for the world to repent
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8 views • December 30, 2020
Mass meditation apparently can cause changes in society as per a study I'm showing where crime decreased due to that quite probably from here
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/10683169608409775
where 119 people meditated in a location of 1.4 million or so and crime dropped significantly afterwards and stayed lower for some time due to no other explination.
Have a guided meditation with me where we discuss how to meditate well and meditate for the world to repent and the evil dark secret societies to come to light and get justice for their crimes.
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/10683169608409775
where 119 people meditated in a location of 1.4 million or so and crime dropped significantly afterwards and stayed lower for some time due to no other explination.
Have a guided meditation with me where we discuss how to meditate well and meditate for the world to repent and the evil dark secret societies to come to light and get justice for their crimes.
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