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1/31/2022 Miles Guo’s Chinese New Year Live: The stories of heroes like Churchill and Mitterrand tell us it is important to be ourselves and not to care how others see us. However, the CCP’s China Central Television (CCTV) is purely brainwashing the people, and everything is just a show