© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nancy worried about Trump Nuclear - Obama-s Failed Nuclear EMP Attack
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • January 13, 2022
this is more supporting information: http://presscore.ca/washington-dc-nav...
more info here http://youtu.be/2MBrCjB9uOw or http://presscore.ca/history-tv-reveal...
This is NOT me, OnfreedomRoad.Info
This video should be getting seen too. It has Obama saluting the Queen. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRklv...
Thanks to http://freedomoutpost.com/2013/11/oba... for the graphic
thanks to http://www.youtube.com/profile_redire... for "The Sun's Magnetic Field is about to Flip" - http://www.nasa.gov/content/goddard/t...
thanks to http://www.coasttocoastam.com/show/20... and Jim Garrow for the contend.
Three individuals have just saved 300 million lives in the past 2 weeks. They saved the 90% of the population that would be dead if Bathhouse Barry had not been stopped from using 3 nuclear devices against the American populace. 2 Army Generals and 1 Navy Admiral, whose duties included the safeguarding and oversight of the nuclear arsenal. Obama ordered that 3 nukes be transported in a major breach of protocol and safety regulations of long standing. He wanted it NOW, and these officers were made aware of what the intention was. The admiral had the one Navy nuke taken 600 miles off South Carolina and detonated deep in the ocean. The other 2 nukes disappeared thanks to the handiwork of the 2 Generals, the numbers 1 and 2 men in charge of the Army ordinance. These three men are heroes of the highest order. Look up the events of 2 Generals and 1 Admiral being dismissed in the past two weeks and you will find their names. They saved your lives and the lives of 300 million of your fellow citizens.
Mr. Obama's intention was to set off the three nukes to devastate all computer related systems on the continent thus taking America There is more to be considered: http://morethanyouwantedtoknow.com/talk/
·
Back 200 years and guaranteeing a total breakdown in society and with in one year the death of 300 million Americans. To see how this would be possible read, "One Second After". You can get it on Amazon.
We peered over the edge of the precipice of the death of our civilization and have lived to tell the tale. 3 heroes stood tall for America and the mad man in the white house was stopped for the first time in his life. He is unsure of what to do just now and he does not possess the keys to the nuclear submarines nor the two nukes that are now hidden. For the first time in his life someone said no, meant it, and stopped him from murder and devastation. The next few days are critical. Be afraid and go to prepper sites to find out how to save your family, if you can. -- Dr. Jim Garrow, Nov. 18, 2013
In the condominium complex in Casa Grande, Arizona, where I have a unit, a visit was made yesterday by a group of 4 men in a black Suburban with lots of antenna's on the roof. The management of our large group of condo's was asked to open the door of my unit. The badges were a combination of many different alphabet agencies including my former one. Interesting because after I posted about EMP's and missing nukes my phone rang late in the evening and I was requested to cease and desist. My posts have been removed. I am not however repentant, nor cowed. If anything like this happens again I have instructed people to begin the release of documents and information as per prepared plans in the hands of these people. Obama is known for overplaying his hand, and now should be known far and wide as a dangerous amateur. He may have gotten Breitbart, Hastings and Clancy, but they were just writers. I hope that he enjoys the protests today in DC. -- Dr. Jim Garrow, Nov. 19, 2013
more info at new video http://youtu.be/2MBrCjB9uOw
Also read more at http://www.morethanyouwantedtoknow.com/
more info here http://youtu.be/2MBrCjB9uOw or http://presscore.ca/history-tv-reveal...
This is NOT me, OnfreedomRoad.Info
This video should be getting seen too. It has Obama saluting the Queen. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRklv...
Thanks to http://freedomoutpost.com/2013/11/oba... for the graphic
thanks to http://www.youtube.com/profile_redire... for "The Sun's Magnetic Field is about to Flip" - http://www.nasa.gov/content/goddard/t...
thanks to http://www.coasttocoastam.com/show/20... and Jim Garrow for the contend.
Three individuals have just saved 300 million lives in the past 2 weeks. They saved the 90% of the population that would be dead if Bathhouse Barry had not been stopped from using 3 nuclear devices against the American populace. 2 Army Generals and 1 Navy Admiral, whose duties included the safeguarding and oversight of the nuclear arsenal. Obama ordered that 3 nukes be transported in a major breach of protocol and safety regulations of long standing. He wanted it NOW, and these officers were made aware of what the intention was. The admiral had the one Navy nuke taken 600 miles off South Carolina and detonated deep in the ocean. The other 2 nukes disappeared thanks to the handiwork of the 2 Generals, the numbers 1 and 2 men in charge of the Army ordinance. These three men are heroes of the highest order. Look up the events of 2 Generals and 1 Admiral being dismissed in the past two weeks and you will find their names. They saved your lives and the lives of 300 million of your fellow citizens.
Mr. Obama's intention was to set off the three nukes to devastate all computer related systems on the continent thus taking America There is more to be considered: http://morethanyouwantedtoknow.com/talk/
·
Back 200 years and guaranteeing a total breakdown in society and with in one year the death of 300 million Americans. To see how this would be possible read, "One Second After". You can get it on Amazon.
We peered over the edge of the precipice of the death of our civilization and have lived to tell the tale. 3 heroes stood tall for America and the mad man in the white house was stopped for the first time in his life. He is unsure of what to do just now and he does not possess the keys to the nuclear submarines nor the two nukes that are now hidden. For the first time in his life someone said no, meant it, and stopped him from murder and devastation. The next few days are critical. Be afraid and go to prepper sites to find out how to save your family, if you can. -- Dr. Jim Garrow, Nov. 18, 2013
In the condominium complex in Casa Grande, Arizona, where I have a unit, a visit was made yesterday by a group of 4 men in a black Suburban with lots of antenna's on the roof. The management of our large group of condo's was asked to open the door of my unit. The badges were a combination of many different alphabet agencies including my former one. Interesting because after I posted about EMP's and missing nukes my phone rang late in the evening and I was requested to cease and desist. My posts have been removed. I am not however repentant, nor cowed. If anything like this happens again I have instructed people to begin the release of documents and information as per prepared plans in the hands of these people. Obama is known for overplaying his hand, and now should be known far and wide as a dangerous amateur. He may have gotten Breitbart, Hastings and Clancy, but they were just writers. I hope that he enjoys the protests today in DC. -- Dr. Jim Garrow, Nov. 19, 2013
more info at new video http://youtu.be/2MBrCjB9uOw
Also read more at http://www.morethanyouwantedtoknow.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.