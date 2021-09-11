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Targeted Individuals - Who is Behind the Crime that is also connected to Autism
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156 views • September 11, 2021
Everyone in America is being secretly poisoned with electronics and parasites in the water system and then beamed electrical fields directed at them from military to alter the mind functioning. Many people and children deemed autistic are starting to hear voices of military individuals in their minds. I have hidden information on who are the ones sending voices into people's heads. This is connected to the cause of autism. And why Americans suffer with inability to feel great joys at high levels. As all Americans have directed waves from military towers now altering their minds.
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