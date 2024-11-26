A UAV team of the Yug Group of Forces located and destroyed a Stugna ATGM position and an AFU observation post in Kurakhovo direction.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Also from the Ministry of Defense this morning:

⚡️ According to the confirmed data, in the last three days, the AFU carried out two strikes at objects in Kursk region by long-range Western-made weaponry.



On 23 November, the enemy fired five U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles at a position of an S-400 anti-aircraft battalion near Lotarevka (37 kilometres north-west of Kursk).



During a surface-to-air battle, a Pantsir AAMG crew protecting the battalion destroyed three ATACMS missiles, and two hit their intended targets.

As a result of the strike, a radar was damaged. There are casualties among personnel.

On 25 November, the Kiev regime delivered one more strike by eight ATACMS operational-tactical missiles at the Kursk-Vostochny airfield (near Khalino). Seven missile were shot down by S-400 SAM and Pantsir AAMG systems, one missile hit the assigned target. Two servicemen were lightly wounded and infrastructure objects sustained minor damage by missile debris.



After investigating the attacked sites it was confirmed that the AFU delivered strikes by U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles.



The Russian Defence Ministry controls the current situation. Retaliatory measures are being prepared.

